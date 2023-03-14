Video – Marcotti and Laurens discuss “unacceptable” Pogba situation

In the latest episode of “The Gab & Juls Show”, Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens attempt to make some sense out of Paul Pogba’s immense struggles at Juventus.

Marcotti brings in the vast amount of matches that the midfielder missed during the past campaigns while giving credit to Max Allegri as his side currently stands second in the table (without the point deduction) despite the recurring absence of his best player.

For his part, Laurens believes that Pogba’s off-the-pitch issues may be taken their toll on his playing career, but arriving late to a team training remains “unacceptable”, especially for the highest-paid player in the team.