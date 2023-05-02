Di Maria
Video – Marcotti believes Juventus are preparing for life without Di Maria

May 2, 2023 - 10:00 am

In the leadup to Juve’s away fixture against Bologna, Angel Di Maria’s absence from the squad dominated the headlines, with many believing that the announced injury is a mere facade to hide his unwillingness to sit on the bench.

According to Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti, it’s the club that leaked the story in the first place, as the Bianconeri are preparing for life without the Argentine.

The ESPN pundit describes the winger’s signing as a big waste of money due to his age and injury record.

