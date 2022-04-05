Video – Marcotti believes Juventus boosted their Top 4 chances despite defeat

On Sunday, Juventus outplayed Inter for the majority of the matche, but their wasteful finishing coupled with dubious refereeing calls spelled the end of their 16-match winning streak.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti argues that the Bianconeri must maintain their newly-found proactive attitude, because it’s the club’s lone path towards reclaiming past success.

The ESPN pundit also believes that Juventus should be more confident in their hopes of securing a top four finish on the back of an encouraging display.