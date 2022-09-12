Video – Marcotti believes Juventus should learn from mistakes following concerning finances

In the 2021/22 campaign, Juventus have apparently registered a major financial loss which reached around 240 million euros.

Italian journalist Gab Marcotti believes that these concerning figures should serve as a wake up call for the club that splashed hefty wages on players who weren’t up to the task.

Nevertheless, the ESPN pundit admits that the Bianconeri is now on the right path, especially following the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivabene who’s trying to restore order on the economical level.