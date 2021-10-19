Club News

Video – Marcotti believes Mourinho has the right to be furious following defeat against Juventus

October 19, 2021 - 7:45 pm

Last Sunday, José Mourinho showed some sportsmanship at the final whistle, as he entered the pitch to congratulate Juventus players following their win at the expense of his Roma side.

Nonetheless, the Special One later claimed that his team deserved to come away with all three points.

Italian journalist Gab Marcotti feels that the Portuguese has the right to be furious, claiming that Tammy Abraham’s goal should have stood.

The match was officiated by Daniele Orsato who is widely believed to be amongst the match referees in the world. However, the Giallorossi fans blamed him for blowing his whistle too soon to signal a penalty kick (which was later denied by Wojciech Szczesny).

On the other hand, Juventus fans will say that Abraham’s goal wouldn’t have stood anyway due to a handball on Mkhitaryan.

