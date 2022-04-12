Video – Marcotti comments on Juve’s Scudetto chances and Dybala’s future

After beating Cagliari away from home, some believed that Juventus have reignited their Scudetto chances after trimming the gap with Milan to six points.

However, Gab Marcotti explains that the Bianconeri are still outsiders, because they must cut the gap with three different sides.

Moreover, the Italian journalist believes that the management should have only renewed Paulo Dybala’s contract on the club’s own terms, and he thinks that there’s a small market for the Argentine at the moment.