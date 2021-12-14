allegri
Video – Marcotti criticizes Allegri’s post-match comments against Venezia

December 14, 2021 - 7:00 pm

The last weekend saw Juventus dropping points yet again against a supposedly-weaker opponent.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the first half through Alvaro Morata, but Mattia Aramu equalized for Venezia at the 55th minute.

ESPN pundit Fab Marcotti ridicules Max Allegri for saying that Juventus failed to deal with the match properly after taking the lead.

The Italian journalist wonders why the tactician wasn’t able to drive his team forward despite having more than half an hour left to find a winner.

