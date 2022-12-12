de sciglio
Video – Marcotti defends Juve player who shared screenshots with investigators

December 12, 2022 - 12:00 pm

During their World Cup coverage from Doha, Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens still took some time to discuss the latest developments regarding Juventus and their legal troubles.

It has recently been revealed that Mattia De Sciglio and Matthijs de Ligt shared screenshots during their interrogations revealing the club’s alleged illegal manoeuver regarding deferred wages.

The Italian journalist believes it’s shameful that a section of the club’s supporters have been insulting the players for their revelations instead of being livid with the previous management and its shady activities.

