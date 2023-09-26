Last weekend, Juventus suffered their maiden defeat of the season, as they were pummeled by Sassuolo away from home.

In a match that witnessed a host of bizarre defensive blunders, the Neroverdi came out on top, beating Max Allegri’s men 4-2.

On the latest episode of “The Gab & Juls Show”, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti described Wojciech Szczesny’s display as the worst of his career.

The Polish goalkeeper committed a major gaffe on the opener, and was also the culprit on another couple of occasions.