Video – Marcotti disagrees with VAR intervention on Di Maria’s goal against Napoli

As it’s often the case, the battle between Juventus and Napoli had its controversial incidents, including a disallowed Bianconeri goal.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti believes that VAR shouldn’t have intervened after Angel Di Maria’s goal as the match official had a clear view of the action and waved play on following Arkadiusz Milik’s challenge on Stanislav Lobotka, which wasn’t a clear-cut mistake on the referee’s part.

On the other hand, Marcotti felt that VAR should have taken action when Federico Gatti punched Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the back.