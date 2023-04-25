Di Maria
Video – Marcotti disagrees with VAR intervention on Di Maria’s goal against Napoli

April 25, 2023 - 10:00 am

As it’s often the case, the battle between Juventus and Napoli had its controversial incidents, including a disallowed Bianconeri goal.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti believes that VAR shouldn’t have intervened after Angel Di Maria’s goal as the match official had a clear view of the action and waved play on following Arkadiusz Milik’s challenge on Stanislav Lobotka, which wasn’t a clear-cut mistake on the referee’s part.

On the other hand, Marcotti felt that VAR should have taken action when Federico Gatti punched Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the back.

