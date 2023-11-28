On Sunday, Juventus and Inter shared the spoils in the first Derby d’Italia of the season, with Lautaro Martinez canceling out Dusan Vlahovic’s opener.

During his appearance on ESPN, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti explained how Juventus coach Max Allegri approached the big showdown.

Marcotti argues that the tactician is well aware that his side is only capable of winning the Scudetto title by closing the gates at the back and outlasting their opponents.

The journalist also praises Vlahovic for his positive display upfront.