Video – Marcotti explains how Candreva disappeared off VAR cameras

Even for Italian standards, the incident that ensued at the end of the match between Juventus and Salernitana prompted a different level of controversy.

As we all know by now, VAR decided to interfere and subsequently disallow Arek Milik’s last-gasp winner due to an inexistent offside on Leonardo Bonucci, notwithstanding the fact that Antonio Candreva was even closer to the byline.

According to Italian journalist Gab Marcotti, Candreva’s positioning was only caught after the encounter by a technical camera that the club uses to review matches.

On the other hand, VAR officials are only provided with two cameras, and both were zooming in during the incident, which kept the winger off the radar.

Pathetic.