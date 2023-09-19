In the latest episode of The Gab & Juls Show, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is suing Juventus.

During the Portuguese’s time in Turin, the club pulled off some controversial salary maneuvers during the Covid-19 pandemic – later resulting in the Prisma trial.

The Bianconeri asked the players to accept pay cuts while allegedly promising to remunerate in the shape of additional bonuses in the following campaigns.

For his part, Ronaldo left for Manchester United in 2021 before receiving any recompense for the 19.9 million euros he gave up during the pandemic.

As Marcotti explains, Juventus opted against paying CR7 since he was no longer part of the club and could also argue that the agreement is null and void in the first place.