Video – Marcotti explains why the situation could further worsen at Juventus

After bowing out of the Champions with a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Benfica, Juventus will turn their attention to Serie A in an attempt to salvage a campaign that began on a disastrous note.

For his part, Gabriele Marcotti explains that the situation at Juventus could take a turn towards the worse.

The ESPN pundit says that the Bianconeri have conceded fewer goals than the majority of the their domestic rivals, however, their expected goals stat suggest that the team has been running the risk of conceding double the amount.