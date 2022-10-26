Club News

Video – Marcotti explains why the situation could further worsen at Juventus

October 26, 2022 - 11:00 pm

After bowing out of the Champions with a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Benfica, Juventus will turn their attention to Serie A in an attempt to salvage a campaign that began on a disastrous note.

For his part, Gabriele Marcotti explains that the situation at Juventus could take a turn towards the worse.

The ESPN pundit says that the Bianconeri have conceded fewer goals than the majority of the their domestic rivals, however, their expected goals stat suggest that the team has been running the risk of conceding double the amount.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus already working on contract renewal for latest teenage sensation

October 26, 2022
Zidane

Henry gives his prediction on Zidane’s future amidst Juventus links

October 26, 2022
Allegri Vlahovic

Which scenarios would ensure Juve’s Europa League spot?

October 26, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.