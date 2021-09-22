Video – Marcotti gives his take on what’s wrong at Juventus

Four matches into the Serie A campaign, and Juventus astonishingly find themselves in the relegation zone following a winless streak. On Sunday, Juventus were leading for the majority of their match against Milan, before squandering the win due to an avoidable equalizer.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti tries to explain what’s wrong at the club, and feels that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo played an important role in their current woes, especially as the management was unable to find a proper replacement.