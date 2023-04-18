Nicolo Fagioli
Video – Marcotti highlights the difference between Fagioli and some other Juventus players

April 18, 2023 - 11:30 am

Following his blunder at the Mapei Stadium which led to Sassuolo’s goal, young Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was reduced to tears.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti explains how the player’s reaction proves how much he cares for the cause, unlike others like Leandro Paredes who are only at the club for the money.

The ESPN pundit also praises Juventus for identifying and banning the two fans who racially abused Romelu Lukaku, while noting that lifting the stadium ban is the right call.

