In the latest episode of The Gab & Juls show, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti praised Juventus for their performance against Napoli despite coming out just short.

The Bianconeri had several chances throughout the match, but conceded a late goal when 18-year-old Joseph Nonge gave away a spot kick for a needless foul on Victor Osimhen, which Marcotti describes as a “stupid” act.

Nevertheless, the Italian journalist is hoping that Max Allegri doesn’t get deterred by the final outcome, urging the Juventus coach to adopt this approach more often.