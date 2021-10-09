Video – Marcotti hopes Bonucci and Chiellini don’t play in 2022 World Cup

Throughout Euro 2020, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were the driving force behind Italy’s triumphant campaign.

And yet, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti is hoping that the Juventus duo get dropped the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to their avaanced age.

The journalist was speaking during “The Gab and Juls Show” on ESPN, and when Julien Laurens reminded him that he wanted them dropped prior to the European championship as well, Marcotti pointed to the fact that the captain and his vice will be even older by the time the World Cup starts.