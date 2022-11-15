Video – Marcotti insists that he wasn’t wrong in his Allegri assessment

Similarly to the vast majority of pundits, Gabriele Marcotti has been vocal in his criticism of Max Allegri since the start of the campaign.

But despite the recent Juventus resurgence, the Italian journalist still feels that his assessment was on point.

While the manager had previously stated that the Bianconeri will do better once the likes of Angel Di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba return, the ESPN pundit points to the fact that Juventus are playing better even without these players in the starting lineup, which proves that Allegri could have done a better job on a tactical level from the get-go.