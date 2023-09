Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti hails Federico Chiesa for his goal against Empoli. He explains how the 25-year-old showcased his evolution by doing his best to keep his footing and score rather than falling to the ground and requesting a foul on the goalkeeper as the “old Chiesa” would have done.

On the other hand, the ESPN pundit explains that the Bianconeri should consider Paul Pogba as a “cherry on” top due to his recurring injuries and thus exclude him from their main plans.