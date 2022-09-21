Video – Marcotti mocks Di Maria’s alleged leadership skills

Last Sunday, Juventus produced what was arguably their most disgraceful performance thus far as they succumbed to defeat in their first ever Serie A encounter against Monza.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti mocks Angel Di Maria’s alleged leadership skills, as the Argentine foolishly got himself sent off for elbowing Armando Izzo after winning a challenge.

The ESPN pundit also chastised the Bianconeri’s playing style in general, mentioning a counter attack that was led by Danilo and Bremer, while the forwards were no were to be seen.