Video – Marcotti mocks Di Maria’s alleged leadership skills

September 21, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Last Sunday, Juventus produced what was arguably their most disgraceful performance thus far as they succumbed to defeat in their first ever Serie A encounter against Monza.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti mocks Angel Di Maria’s alleged leadership skills, as the Argentine foolishly got himself sent off for elbowing Armando Izzo after winning a challenge.

The ESPN pundit also chastised the Bianconeri’s playing style in general, mentioning a counter attack that was led by Danilo and Bremer, while the forwards were no were to be seen.

2 Comments

    Reply ANDREW FARRUGIA September 21, 2022 at 5:27 pm

    WHO is MARCOTTI? NEVER HEARD of HIM.

    Reply ANDREW FARRUGIA September 21, 2022 at 5:28 pm

    Another PISTACCHIO?

