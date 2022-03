Following the club’s elimination from the Champions League round of 16, Gab Marcotti had some unpleasant words towards Juventus and Adrien Rabiot in particular.

The Italian journalist blames the Bianconeri for failing to put the tie to bed when they had the lead during the first leg against Villarreal. He also says that Juventus can’t suddenly decide to play better when their football is mostly uninspiring.

As for Rabiot, the ESPN pundit describes him as a “liability”.