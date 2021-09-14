Video – Marcotti offers his thoughts on Juve’s current status

With only one point gathered from the first three matches, Juventus found themselves laying in the 16th position in the Serie A table.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti feels that Max Allegri will find it hard to pull off a comeback similar to the one witnessed in 2015/16, as the squad no longer contains the same quality of players in midfield.

Nonetheless, the ESPN pundit admits that Juventus were always going to face trouble against Napoli in the absence of Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.