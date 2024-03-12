In the latest episode of the Gab & Juls show, Italian football journalist Gabriele Marcotti lauded Juventus for their improved brand of football despite their underwhelming results.

The Bianconeri settled for a 2-2 draw against Atalanta, but the ESPN journalist credited the team for showcasing positive signs.

He believes that Juventus must not be obsessed with earning results, but instead allow themselves to take some risks.

Marcotti also felt that Atalanta were fortunate to escape for a draw which they owe to the “phenomenal” Teun Koopmeiners.