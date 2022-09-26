conte
Video – Marcotti pours cold water on Conte’s rumored Juventus return

September 26, 2022 - 1:30 pm

In the past few days, there have been reports linking Antonio Conte with a return to Juventus as his contract at Tottenham will expire at the end of the season.

However, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcatti believes that these rumors are nothing more than absurd paper talk.

The ESPN pundit highlights the Bianconeri’s financial troubles as the major obstacle that will prevent the return of the former Juventus captain and manager, as the club would surely struggle to satisfy his demands on the market.

