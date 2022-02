After the signings of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria, observers have been heaping praise on Juve’s January transfer session.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti says that this could be the club’s best transfer window since 2011.

Gab believes Max Allegri will maintain a 4-2-3-1 formation for now (with Juan Cuadrado and Weston McKennie on the wings), but also expects the tactician to revert to his favorite 4-3-3 lineup at some point, even if comes at the expense of Paulo Dybala.