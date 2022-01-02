Video – Marcotti question’s Barcelona’s ability to land Morata in January

With the January transfer market open to business, one of the biggest stories at the moment is Alvaro Morata’s potential move from Juventus to Barcelona.

As we all know, the Spaniard is still owned by Atletico Madrid which makes the transfer even more complicated.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Marcotti feels that the Catalans’ financial woes could prevent them from making way for the Bianconeri striker’s arrival.

The Blaugrana are supposed to be reducing their wage bill amidst their current crisis, but have already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City this winter.