Vlahovic
Club News

Video – Marcotti questions Juve’s ability to buy Vlahovic without selling major stars

January 25, 2022 - 8:00 pm

In the last few days, the rumors linking Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus have been growing by the hour.

However, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti questions the Bianconeri’s ability to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic without having to sell one of their top jewels.

The ESPN analyst also believes that Fiorentina should try to resist temptation and maintain the striker’s services until the end of the season in order to preserve their remaining Top four hopes.

But by now, we know that Viola have accepted the Old Lady’s proposal, agreeing to sell their top striker to their arch rivals.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus outcast still rejecting Premier League offers

January 25, 2022

Juventus stars will clash heads in South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022

January 25, 2022

Why Juventus are reluctant to accept Aston Villa’s offer for Bentancur

January 25, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn January 25, 2022 at 8:56 pm

    what a scumbag, no wonder noone watches them.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.