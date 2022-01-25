Video – Marcotti questions Juve’s ability to buy Vlahovic without selling major stars

In the last few days, the rumors linking Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus have been growing by the hour.

However, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti questions the Bianconeri’s ability to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic without having to sell one of their top jewels.

The ESPN analyst also believes that Fiorentina should try to resist temptation and maintain the striker’s services until the end of the season in order to preserve their remaining Top four hopes.

But by now, we know that Viola have accepted the Old Lady’s proposal, agreeing to sell their top striker to their arch rivals.