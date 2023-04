Last Saturday, Juventus suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium. The match had its fair share of controversial episodes, but none more disputed than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s push on Alex Sandro just before the Serbian’s opening goal.

Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti felt that there was indeed a push, but the Brazilian should have stood his ground in an attempt to clear the ball instead of gambling it all on the referee’s decision.