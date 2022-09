Following the horrendous display at Monza, everyone at Juventus has been under sever scrutiny. Of course Max Allegri remains public enemy number one, but Gab Marcotti warns from throwing the blame on young players.

For instance, Federico Gatti had a poor outing a the U-Power Stadium, but the Italian journalist views it as a normal pattern as he tries to sharpen his skills. In the meantime, the manager must not use it as an alibi to try and justify the club’s disastrous run.