Video – Marcotti skeptical of Dusan Vlahovic and Chelsea links

May 24, 2023 - 10:00 pm

In a recent appearance on ESPN, Gab Marcotti explained why he remains skeptical of Chelsea’s rumored interest in Dusan Vlahovic.

The Italian journalist admits that selling the Serbian would make sense for Juventus who will likely miss out on the Champions League and its lucrative prize money.

Nonetheless, Marcotti wonders if Vlahovic would be the right profile for Chelsea who are looking to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, since the striker hasn’t enjoyed a positive campaign in Turin.

