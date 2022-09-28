Video – Marcotti suggests a change to Juve’s marketing strategy

While the club is undergoing a fully-blown crisis on the pitch, Juventus aren’t doing much better on the balance sheet.

The hierarchy has recently announced major losses, and Gabriele Marcotti feels that the Covid-19 alibi isn’t convincing enough.

The Italian journalist believes that the club’s economic crisis is a result of bad decision making, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer.

The ESPN pundit also argues why Juventus should change their marketing strategy. The club’s motto puts winning above everything else, so a section of their fans turned their back on the team as evidenced by the half-empty stadium.