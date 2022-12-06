Club News

Video – Marcotti summarizes Juve’s dire situation but rules out relegation

December 6, 2022 - 8:30 am

Despite being in Qatar for World Cup coverage, Gabriele Marcotti is also keeping track of the situation at Juventus.

The Italian journalist tries to summarizes the club’s dire situation amidst ongoing investigations from several entities.

The ESPN pundit believes that the Bianconeri will eventually suffer serious repercussions if the allegations were to be proven. However, he doesn’t expect the club to be relegated from Serie A as it was was the case 16 years ago amidst the Calciopoli scandal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Paratici

Report reveals how much power Paratici wielded at Juventus

December 6, 2022
Danilo Brazil

Danilo wishes Pele speedy recovery following as Brazil overwhelm South Korea

December 5, 2022
ranocchia

Cremonese pushing to sign Juventus youngster on loan

December 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.