Video – Marcotti summarizes Juve’s dire situation but rules out relegation

Despite being in Qatar for World Cup coverage, Gabriele Marcotti is also keeping track of the situation at Juventus.

The Italian journalist tries to summarizes the club’s dire situation amidst ongoing investigations from several entities.

The ESPN pundit believes that the Bianconeri will eventually suffer serious repercussions if the allegations were to be proven. However, he doesn’t expect the club to be relegated from Serie A as it was was the case 16 years ago amidst the Calciopoli scandal.