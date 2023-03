As usual, the Derby d’Italia wouldn’t end without at least one controversial incident. In this edition, Inter vividly protested Filip Kostic’s winner due to handballs on Dusan Vlahovic and Adrien Rabiot in the leadup.

After the match, Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi continued to protest in his post-match interviews, but ESPN pundit Gabriele Marcotti tells him to forget about the officiating and instead focus on his players’ poor display, as they were second best to Juventus.