Video – Marcotti tells Max Allegri to show some guts

Despite playing at home against Venezia who reside at the very bottom of the table, Max Allegri still reverted to his old antics by the end of the match.

The Bianconeri were leading 2-1, and the coach decided to strengthen his defense by introducing Giorgio Chiellini for Dusan Vlahovic in the final 10 minutes.

Italian journalist Gab Marcotti says that he would have been irked by the substation had he been a Juventus supporter, urging the manager to show some guts instead of adopting an ultra-cautious approach against lower opposition.