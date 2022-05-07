Video – Marcotti thinks Inter would be taking a risk in Dybala swoop

Earlier this week, circulating reports from Italy claimed that Paulo Dybala could be close to signing a deal with Inter that would see him earn 6 million euros per season.

ESPN’s Julien Laurens pointed out to the fact that Juventus had previously offered the Argentine 8 millions plus two as bonuses before retracting on it.

However, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti believes that even with the lower salary, the Nerazzurri are still taking a major financial risk by signing a player who has been repeatedly injured in the past few seasons.