On Sunday, Juventus earned their biggest win thus far in the campaign when they emerged victorious in the Derby d’Italia.

Angel Di Maria made his return following his third injury of the campaign, and while did contribute in the Old Lady’s second goal, Gab Marcotti believes the club should drop the Argentine in favor of players who mare more willing to fight for the cause.

The Italian journalist also thinks that a Top four finish is attainable if the club continues on the right path.