Video – Marcotti tips Juventus for Top four finish

Following a last-gasp equalizer in Bergamo courtesy of Danilo, Juventus managed to hold their spot within the top four, even though Atalanta still have a match in hand.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti believes that the Bianconeri will eventually qualify to the Champions League next season.

The ESPN pundit felt that Max Allegri’s men did really well against La Dea during the first half but were ultimately lucky to escape with a point, as their opponents had the chance to double the lead.