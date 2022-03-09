Video – Marcotti unimpressed with Juve’s undefeated streak

Last Sunday, Juventus extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to 14 on the back of 1-0 victory over Spezia courtesy of Alvaro Morata’s goal.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti remains unconvinced with the Bianconeri’s displays, pointing out that their performances were mostly unimpressive throughout the streak.

Moreover, the ESPN pundit believes that the encounter against Inter next month will be the moment of truth for Max Allegri’s men who are not too far behind in the Scudetto race.