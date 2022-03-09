Video – Marcotti unimpressed with Juve’s undefeated streak

Last Sunday, Juventus extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to 14 on the back of 1-0 victory over Spezia courtesy of Alvaro Morata’s goal.
Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti remains unconvinced with the Bianconeri’s displays, pointing out that their performances were mostly unimpressive throughout the streak.
Moreover, the ESPN pundit believes that the encounter against Inter next month will be the moment of truth for Max Allegri’s men who are not too far behind in the Scudetto race.
2 Comments
Juve still plays bad… They have a lot of luck on their side, but they play way worse then the results tell you.
I really hope next season will be a lot better if they improve the midfield with a DLP.
i`m sure we`ll never sleep again. All that matters is points and wins, next season we can focus with Chiesa back and hopefully Paul back and dybabala out on his arse.