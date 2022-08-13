Fagioli
Video – Marcotti views Juventus as a work in progress

August 13, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Ahead of the first kickoff, Gab Marcotti handed his predictions for the Serie A season, and he leans towards Inter for the Scudetto title, with Milan finishing second, Juventus third and Roma completing the Champions League spots.

As for the Bianconeri, the Italian journalist feels that they remain a work in progress, as they still don’t have enough to reclaim the league title, especially following Paul Pogba’s injury.

Nonetheless, he believes that the club would do well to give chances for young homegrown players like Nicolò Fagioli.

Avatar

