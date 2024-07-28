Juventus winger Matias Soulé arrived at the airport in Turin as he’s about to a flight to Roma to sign for the Giallorossi.

The Bianconeri have agreed to sell the Argentine to Daniele De Rossi’s side in order to raise some transfer funds. The Old Lady will collect circa 30 million euros in total.

The 21-year-old was spotted at the Turin-Casselle airport as he prepares for his next career chapter.

The youngster spent the previous campaign on loan at Frosinone where he managed to showcase his immense potential.