Video: Matteo Pessina makes it two to surely send Italy into the next round

Italy looked to be struggling as the game was taken to extra time with Austria, but after just 15 more minutes we have moved into a 2-0 lead.

Matteo Pessina has scored a second goal in two matches to put the Azzurri two clear at the third interval of the match, adding to Federico Chiesa’s goal from minutes before.

Pictures courtesy of ZDF

We are now just 15 minutes from booking our place in the next round, but I wouldn’t rule out any more goals as the Austrian’s chase the game, and hopefully there is more for Chiesa to shine with.

Patrick