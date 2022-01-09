Video – Mattia De Sciglio puts Juve 4-3 up after brilliant comeback

What a crazy game but who cares, Juventus are in the lead thanks to Mattia De Sciglio to cap off a brilliant comeback after being 3-1 down.

The lads are showing tremendous grit and courage, they have never given up and have fought for every inch on the field of play and yes, they deserved to be in the lead now.

Questions will be asked but that is for another time, right now, time to celebrate a historic comeback.