Perin
Club News

Video – Mattia Perin chosen as Juventus MVP in September

October 3, 2022 - 8:00 pm

While second-choice goalkeepers rarely receive awards, Juventus recognized Mattia Perin as the club’s MVP for the month of September prior to Sunday’s kickoff against Bologna.

Wojciech Szczesny’s return has relegated the Italian back to the bench, but the latter was in superb form during the early stages of the campaign, bailing his teammates out on several occasions.

With September being a dreadful month for the Bianconeri in general, the former Genoa custodian was the easy pick for the award.

