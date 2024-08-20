Juventus youngster Samuel Mbangula stole the limelight last night with a senior debut to remember against Como.

The 20-year-old was the surprise package in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup, but he justified his presence with a goal and an assist, much to the delight of the Allianz Stadium crowd.

Therefore, Lega Serie A named the Belgian winger the MVP of the contest.

Mbangula expressed his delight with a debut through a short message to the fans published on the club’s X account. He’s also hoping this will be the first victory of many this season.