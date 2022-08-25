Video – McKennie and Szczesny reveal the best singers and dancers at Juventus 

Juventus stars Weston McKennie and Wojciech Szczesny sat down for a light-hearted interview with Marco Messina, where they revealed some of the squad’s best talents off the pitch.

The American recognized the Polish goalkeeper as the best singer, and the latter returned the favor by calling him the best-dressed (although he gets it wrong at times).

As for the dancing moves, it appears that Juan Cuadrado, Moise Kean, Paul Pogba and McKennie himself are at least one level above the rest.