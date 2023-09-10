On Saturday, the USMNT hosted Uzbekistan in a friendly test played in St. Louis. The Americans with three unanswered goals.
For their part, Juventus stars Weston McKennie and Timothy combined to score a fabulous opener.
The midfielder brought the ball down in the middle of the box with a fine touch. He managed to maintain possession despite being crowded by four opponents.
Wes eventually spotted Tim’s run on the right flank. The latter certainly didn’t disappoint, sending a venomous shot towards the far corner.
Tim Weah gives USMNT the early lead 🚀
Watch USA vs. Uzbekistan on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/NmKIxbgeff
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 9, 2023
No Comments