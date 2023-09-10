On Saturday, the USMNT hosted Uzbekistan in a friendly test played in St. Louis. The Americans with three unanswered goals.

For their part, Juventus stars Weston McKennie and Timothy combined to score a fabulous opener.

The midfielder brought the ball down in the middle of the box with a fine touch. He managed to maintain possession despite being crowded by four opponents.

Wes eventually spotted Tim’s run on the right flank. The latter certainly didn’t disappoint, sending a venomous shot towards the far corner.