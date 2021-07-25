Video: McKennie beats four to score in Juventus’s first friendly of the summer

Weston McKennie has rounded three defenders before beating the goalkeeper in yesterday’s friendly between Juventus and Cesena yesterday.

The American was one of few first-team players to start in the pre-season matchup, with a number of Euro 2020 stars yet to make their return to training as of yet, and he made his present felt during the match.

His goal was a delightful one, picking the ball up on the edge of the box before manoeuvring himself between three defenders before breaking free to place his effort out of reach of the keeper.



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport Uno

The manager clearly enjoyed his effort, giving him a cheeky wink in celebration, and I seriously can’t wait to see the role Allegri opts for the former Schalke midfielder.

Patrick