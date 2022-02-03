McKennie USA
Video – McKennie breaks deadlock in USA win over Honduras

February 3, 2022 - 5:45 pm

On Wednesday night, the USMNT hosted Honduras on the 11th round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts cemented their second place in the table by putting three unanswered goals in their opponents’ net.

All goals came from dead ball situations, including the opener which was headed home by Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Walker Zimmerman and Christian Pulisic added the second and the third respectively.

The final three rounds will be played next March, but the United States are already heavily tipped to seal one of the three automatic North American spots for Qatar 2022.

