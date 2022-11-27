Video – McKennie causes controversy with hand-wiping gesture

Weston McKennie is arguably the most colorful character in the Juventus dressing room. At this point, Bianconeri fans are well-accustomed to his unusual antics.

However, those who aren’t too familiar with the midfielder were both surprised and confused by one particular gesture pulled off during Friday’s goalless draw between England and the United States.

With the entire globe watching, the 24-year-old decided to use a the vest of a pitch-side photographer to wipe his hands before taking a long throw-in.

This controversial incident instigated a debate amongst viewers, with some considering it rude and disrespectful while others dismissing the whole thing as unharmful fun.

Thankfully, the photographer took it with a smile.